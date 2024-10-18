Omar stresses his Govt’s commitment to transparency, accountability

Presiding over a meeting of top bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday asserted his government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its functioning.

The CM reviewed the functioning of several departments in the meeting in the civil secretariat at Srinagar.

He assessed the developmental scenario of Jammu and Kashmir while also assessing the performance and progress of various government departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister for Health & Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo; Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Ahmad Rana; Minister for Agriculture Production, Javid Ahmad Dar; Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma; Advisor to CM, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and administrative secretaries were present during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo presented a detailed briefing, highlighting the notable achievements of various departments, the current status of ongoing projects, and the deadline for completion of projects.

Discussions included future strategies to improve governance and enhance service delivery across Jammu & Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah reiterated the necessity of adhering to deadlines and urged his cabinet colleagues to actively monitor and review the departments assigned to them.

“The reviews will provide us with a clear understanding of where we stand and help us move forward effectively,” he stated.

He further announced that his office would also begin reviewing other departments directly under his purview, ensuring comprehensive oversight of government functions.

“The government is committed to fostering a transparent and accountable administration, and it is vital that each department works in unison to deliver the benefits of development to the grassroots level,” the Chief Minister added.