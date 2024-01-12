Omar slams administration for allowing TV serial shooting in J&K assembly complex

National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah strongly criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allowing shooting of a commercial TV serial inside the legislative assembly complex here.

“What an absolute shame”, wrote Abdullah in his post on X and also shared pictures of the serial ‘Maharani’ .

The TV serial Maharani — in Hindi and Bhojpuri — starring Huma Qureshi as a protagonist is partly inspired by several incidents that took place in Bihar in 1990 when the then chief minister Lalu Prasad made his wife Rabri Devi his successor after he faced the fodder scam and had to step down.

Advertisement

Abdullah wrote, ”The true face of ‘the mother of democracy’, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs.

”They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!!!!”

For the first time in the history of J&K, the doors of the legislative assembly in the civil secretariat complex here were thrown open for the Bollywood for shooting of a TV serial in 2021. The series is being telecast on TV.

The Legislative assembly stood dissolved before the serial was shot. J&K is under the Central rule since June 2018 when the PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti fell after the latter withdrew support to her.