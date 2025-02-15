Omar questions dismissal of 3 J&K employees by L-G on charges of terror links

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned the “arbitrary” dismissal of three government employees by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the charges of terror links and said that the law says “every accused person is innocent until proven guilty in the court.”

The CM was replying to questions of reporters on the sidelines of the convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi University at Katra.

“If there is evidence against the dismissed employees and they have been given an opportunity to clear the allegations but failed, then their dismissal is fine. But if such a step has been taken without hearing them, the law says that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty,” Omar said.

“There should be a court hearing and if they fail to prove their innocence, take whatever action you want,” the Chief Minister said.

PDP chief and former CM, Mehbooba Mufti, also hit out at the government for dismissing these employees.

She wrote on X: “Arbitrary & summary dismissals of government employees has become a daily occurrence since 2019. What is perhaps most surprising & puzzling is that it continues unabated despite an elected government in power that had promised to put an end to such practices once in office. People had pinned their hopes on the new government expecting at least some relief through vigorous advocacy of these issues with the L-G.”

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, earlier in the morning ordered the termination of three government employees for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities. The employees—police constable Firdous Ahmad Bhat, teacher Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and forest department orderly Nisar Ahmad Khan—are currently lodged in jail in separate cases.

Officials said that the decision was taken under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows the government to dismiss employees without an inquiry in the interest of national security. The move is part of the administration’s ongoing crackdown on individuals within the government suspected of having links with terror groups.

Officials said the cases against them were based on credible intelligence inputs and ongoing investigations.

Abdullah also replied to questions on the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann objecting to US Airforce aircrafts carrying deportees landing at Amritsar in Punjab.

Omar said Bhagwant Mann is the chief minister of Punjab and obviously, he will be concerned for his state, especially when it is not only the people of Punjab who are being deported from America.

“There are other states and compared to Punjab, they have more number of deported persons. Despite this, the American planes are landing in Punjab and so if he had any apprehensions or complaints, it is justified,” Omar said.

He also expressed displeasure over the tabling of the Waqf Bill and said, “This law is against Muslims of the country and there is no other reason for such a law.”