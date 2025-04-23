Omar convenes all-party meet to jointly condemn Pahalgam attack

In an initiative to jointly condemn the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which at least 26 tourists were killed, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened an all-party meeting in Srinagar on Thursday.

The Chief Minister has sent out letters inviting leaders of all political parties, Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly for the meeting.

Advertisement

The meeting will be held tomorrow at 3 pm at the SKICC in Srinagar.

Advertisement

The meeting has been convened to discuss the situation, express joint condemnation of the act of terror and deliberate on the path ahead in ensuring peace, justice and resilience.

In an emotional invitation letter, Omar has written; “The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken us all. This is not merely a tragedy for a region or a party- it is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“In this sombre moment, I believe it is our collective duty- as representatives of the people and as custodians of democratic values- to come together irrespective of our political affiliations and stand united in our response”, Omar wrote.

“I extend this invitation not just in my official capacity, but as a friend and a fellow citizen who shares your anguish and concern. Let us come together- as partners in the service of our people- in this hour of pain and resolve”, Omar added.