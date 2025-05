Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday while reviewing the border situation emphasised on safeguarding civilian lives.

The CM held a meeting in Srinagar to assess the security and preparedness along the LoC and International Border.

He wrote on X; “Held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas. Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges”.

