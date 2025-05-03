Omar Abdullah meets PM, discusses situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed the situation in the Union Territory in the wake of last week’s terror attack in Pahalgam.

The meeting at the PM’s official residence lasted around 30 minutes, officials said.

Advertisement

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of the ongoing discussions in New Delhi on India’s response to the terror attacks in which at least 26 tourists were gunned down.

Advertisement

Mr Abdullah has extended full support to the Centre in the fight against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.