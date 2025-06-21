Om Birla leads yoga day at parliament, calls yoga India’s gift to the world

On the 11th International Yoga Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stepped onto the Parliament lawns to lead a special yoga session.

Surrounded by Members of Parliament and staff, Birla was not just marking a calendar event, he was embracing yoga as a vital link between India’s heritage and the modern world.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla described yoga as much more than just a set of physical exercises. “Yoga is India’s priceless heritage,” he said, highlighting its global impact.

What once began as an ancient Indian tradition has now become a daily ritual for millions across continents. “Today, the entire world not only practices it but has also recognised its scientific importance,” he added.

| Lok Sabha Speaker #OmBirla took part in a yoga session during the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Parliament Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.@ombirlakota | #InternationalYogaDay #Yoga #YogaForOneEarthOneHealth #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/CXI4udzdcY — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) June 21, 2025

He spoke passionately about how yoga builds inner balance, sharpens focus, and increases efficiency in life. In his words, it’s a discipline that strengthens both body and mind, offering people a structured path towards holistic development.

He reminded everyone that yoga is not a passing trend, it is a living tradition that continues to evolve while staying rooted in India’s cultural fabric.

Later on X (formerly Twitter), Birla shared a Sanskrit verse that captured the spirit of unity and harmony. His message translates to “Come together, talk together, and let us know your minds. The gods worship their share as they knew it in the past”.

Celebrations across the country and beyond made International Yoga Day even more special. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the national event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as part of the government’s ‘Yoga Sangam’ effort to bring people together through yoga.

Now in its 11th year, International Yoga Day has grown into a global movement, with nations around the world adopting the ancient Indian tradition.