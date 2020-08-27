Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday chaired a meeting with the Secretaries General of both Houses and officers of NDMC and CPWD to review preparations for the monsoon session of Parliament.

Birla said that the smooth conduct of the monsoon session is his foremost priority and for this, all necessary arrangements will be made.

In the meeting, Birla directed officials to ensure thorough preparations for safety and sanitisation. He said that cleanliness must especially be taken care of and for this senior officers of NDMC and CPWD must work together.

He also asked officials to make sure that during the session, adequate arrangements are in place for House sittings, sound systems, interpretation services, waiting facilities for the staff of MPs, alternate spaces within Parliament along with maintenance of cleanliness within the Parliament House complex.

Officials were also asked to evolve effective protocols and other related arrangements for the movement of MPs within the Parliament complex. Birla said that these protocols must be in place well within time and the members must be informed of the same in advance. In addition, the staff and officers of the two Houses must also adhere to guidelines.

The Speaker said important arrangements to ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be completed in time.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Srivastava and Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma briefed Birla about the preparations.