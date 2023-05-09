Om Birla calls on public representatives to strive for Thalassemia-free India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday addressed the World Thalassemia Day programme organised at Sir Gangaram Hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the International Thalassemia Day (ITD), 2023 theme of ‘Be Aware, Share, Care: Strengthening Education to Bridge the Thalassemia Care Gap’ helps people affected by it, by ensuring availability of up-to-date information about thalassemia to doctors and other healthcare professionals.

He said public representatives at all levels from Parliament to panchayat should make efforts to prevent thalassemia by organising mass movements through collective efforts. He said that it is only through such efforts that the idea of Thalassemia-free India will be fulfilled.

Speaking about the lack of awareness among the general public with regard to serious diseases, Birla said that efforts should be made to prevent this ailment by spreading information about thalassemia to the public through better health services, education and collective efforts.

Referring to blood donation, he said that through education and collective efforts, people understood the importance of blood donation, which eventually led to greater benefit for the general public. He said that similarly the challenge of Thalassemia can also be tackled with the help of collective will and mass movement.

Referring to research and innovation, Birla said that scientific research provides new information everyday about the treatment of various diseases. Through disease screening, illnesses are detected in time and treatment can be started at the right time, he said.

Emphasizing on screening, Birla said that public representatives, hospitals and common people should make efforts for prevention and treatment of serious diseases like Thalassemia by setting up screening camps at different places from time to time.

On this occasion, Birla paid tributes to the founder of the hospital, Sir Gangaram, and appreciated the all round efforts of the institution.