Old light houses to be developed as tourist destinations in Odisha

The government is developing five lighthouses in Odisha as tourism destinations under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to promote tourism in the state, said the Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The government has initiated action for the development of Gopalpur Lighthouse (District Ganjam), Puri Lighthouse (District Puri), Chandrabhaga Lighthouse (Puri) and Paradip Lighthouse (Jagatsinghpur), and False Point Lighthouse (Kendrapara) under PPP mode, the Minister said while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha here on Tuesday.

He said the project components for the above Lighthouses have been finalized and necessary clearances from State Coastal Zone Management Authority for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance and other local bodies have been sought.

The Centre did not need to fund any of the projects as the project is under PPP mode, he added.