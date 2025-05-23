Oil Palm Mission initiative offers strong income opportunity for Northeast farmers, reduces import dependency: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Oil Palm Mission initiative offers a strong income opportunity for farmers in the Northeast as it reduces India’s dependency on edible oil imports.

Asserting that palm oil farming presents a major opportunity for industries, encouraging stakeholders to tap into the region’s agricultural potential, the Prime Minister noted that Northeast’s soil and climate was “highly suitable for palm oil cultivation.”

Addressing the audience after inaugurating the ‘Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025′ at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, today, the Prime Minister said, “Rising Northeast is more than just an investors’ summit, it is a movement and a call to action.”

Emphasising that India’s future will reach new heights through the Northeast’s progress and prosperity, the Prime Minister urged business leaders to unite in driving growth.

“Northeast is emerging as a key destination for two strategic sectors—energy and semiconductors,” the Prime Minister asserted, highlighting “government’s extensive investments in hydropower and solar power across all Northeastern states, with several thousand crore worth of projects already approved.”

He noted that beyond investment opportunities in plants and infrastructure, there is significant potential in manufacturing, including solar modules, cells, storage solutions, and research.

He also underscored the importance of maximizing investment in the manufacturing sector as greater self-sufficiency today will reduce dependence on foreign imports in the future.

Highlighting the growing role of Assam in strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem, the Prime Minister announced that the first Made in India chip from a Northeast-based semiconductor plant will soon be introduced which will be a major milestone for the region.

Underscoring the need to elevate Northeast tourism further, he pointed out the vast investment potential in eco-tourism and cultural tourism.

Reaffirming that peace and law and order are the most crucial factors for any region’s development, PM Modi stated, “Our government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and insurgency.”

He noted that the Northeast, once known for blockades and conflict that severely limited opportunities for its youth, has undergone a significant transformation. Thanks to the government’s consistent efforts and peace agreements over the past 10–11 years, more than 10,000 young people have laid down arms and chosen the path of peace.

He further affirmed that this development is unlocking opportunities for cutting-edge technology and solidifying the Northeast’s position in India’s high-tech industrial growth.

Emphasizing the critical role of skill development in driving growth and securing a better future, the Prime Minister stated that the Northeast provides a favourable environment for this advancement, with the central government making substantial investments in education and skill-building initiatives.

He noted key developments, including the establishment of over 800 new schools, the region’s first AIIMS, nine new medical colleges, and two new IIITs.

He further remarked that India’s first sports university is being developed in the Northeast, with significant investments under the Khelo India program.

He pointed out that eight Khelo India Centers of Excellence and more than 250 Khelo India Centers have been established, fostering sports talent across the region.

The Rising Northeast Summit, a two-day event starting Friday being organised by the Union Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region with active support from the state governments of the Northeastern Region, aims to showcase the potential for investments and trade in the Northeast Region of India.

The summit is the culmination of various pre-summit activities including roadshows, and states’ roundtables including Ambassador’s Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet. Its objective is to highlight the Northeast Region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a single platform.