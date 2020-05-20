The Rajasthan government has allowed reopening of offices in schools, colleges and malls during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, subject to adherence to guidelines of social distancing and other health protocols.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot late Tuesday night to review the arrangements during the lockdown 4.0.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Swaroop said that offices in educational institutions can reopen for non-academic work. The academic work shall stay restricted and students shall not be able to attend schools and colleges.

Similarly, offices situated inside malls can be opened, but shops are not permitted to operate, he said.

The CM directed officials that migrants stuck in Rajasthan during the lockdown should be sent to their respective places by special buses besides Shramik Special trains.

In the next five days, 23 special trains will be run from the state to different states, said ACS Subodh Agrawal.

The meeting was told that discussions are on with Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra governments for the plying of special buses for migrants.

Gehlot directed for effective coordination with other states to ensure that problems of migrants can be reduced.

DGP Bhupendra Singh said that more than 12,000 challans have been issued across the state for violation of lockdown guidelines.