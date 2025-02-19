Odisha’s SOA among India’s four varsities listed in World reputation ranking

Already a name to reckon with in the realm of academics, healthcare and research, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) here has attained a significant achievement by finding place among four institutions in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings 2025.

The list, which includes Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology-Madras besides SOA, was published on Tuesday.

Only four institutions in India have been included in the list of which SOA is the lone private institution. All the four institutions were positioned in the 201-300 brackets in the ranking. THE had ranked 300 institutions from 38 countries this year using a revamped methodology.

Harvard University has been ranked first in the list this year among the institutions worldwide for the 14th consecutive year followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and University of Oxford (joint 2nd), Stanford University and University of Cambridge (joint 4th).

SOA was ranked 14th in the country among universities by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2024 while it was accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with highest Grade A++. It has been conferred with Category-I Graded Autonomy Status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2022. The university has also been globally placed in the QS and THE world university rankings.