Odisha’s 1st scarless thyroid surgery performed at PGIMER-Bhubaneswar

Surgeons at government-run Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) have performed a scarless surgery of thyroid gland of a 28-year-old woman with such surgical procedure claimed to be conducted for the first time in Odisha.

“A 28-year-old woman was reluctant to undergo thyroid surgery as she apprehended that it would leave a permanent scar on her neck. We managed to convince her for laparoscopic (endoscopic) thyroid surgery,” Dr. Srikant Patro, Additional Medical Superintendent, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) & Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors and it was hassle-free. There was a tumour in the thyroid gland. It was successfully removed and there is no scar on her neck. The woman is safe and sound after the surgery, Dr. Patro said.

The thyroid gland plays a key role in the maintenance of vital hormonal balance. Any imbalance or formation in tumour leads to health complications.

The medical team conducted Axillary-Breast Approach (ABA) surgery, a minimally invasive technique using incisions in the armpit and breast area to access the thyroid gland for surgery.