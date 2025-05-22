Odisha Yatri ride-booking app crosses 2 lakh trips

The Odisha Yatri app launched by the state’s transport department has provided ample opportunity to hundreds of drivers to augment their source of income.

Since its launch five months ago, more than 10,000 drivers have earned more than Rs 2 crore through the government cab system. With zero commission charged, the platform is attracting an increasing number of drivers. Crossing the two-lakh trip mark is more than just a milestone — it is a testament to the faith that the people of Odisha have placed in a mobility solution they have built, claimed Usha Padhi, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department, on Thursday.

“Odisha Yatri is aimed at neutrality, cleanliness, and safety. We are just getting started,” she said.

The Odisha Yatri app, launched by the transport department in January this year, has attracted 10,000 registered drivers so far. With no commission charged on rides, many drivers have opted for the government-backed platform.

Since the government’s cab system is very secure, people are also showing faith in it. So far, 1,61,000 people in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have completed their rides, with the highest number of trips recorded in the capital. It is reported that more than 10.5 lakh people have searched this app.

Significantly, drivers in the capital have earned Rs 2.5 crore through this government-run cab system, while those in Cuttack have earned Rs 5.90 lakh. Unlike other cab services operating in the state, drivers using the Odisha Yatri platform are not required to pay any commission. In contrast, drivers registered with private platforms pay a large portion of their income as commission. With the state government offering a commission-free model for the Odisha Yatri app, many drivers are now shifting away from private cab services.

So far, 1.24 lakh users have registered themselves in Bhubaneswar alone, while in Cuttack, this number is more than 37,000. However, the transport department aims to expand this system to other districts of Odisha and establish a foothold at the national level.

The transport department is now set to integrate private ambulances with the Odisha Yatri platform. Officials said this move will expand the platform’s reach and help protect patients and their families from exploitation.