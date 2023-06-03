Odisha train derailment: Toll rises to 207, injured now at 900, says chief secy

Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday confirmed that the death toll in the train accident in Balasore has risen sharply to 207 and the number of injured passengers is now at 900.

Confirming the sharp upward spiral in the death toll, the chief secretary said, “According to the latest report from Speculation Relief Commissioner, Odisha, the toll from the Balasore derailment has risen to 207 while the number of injured passengers is now at 900,” Jena said. According to the officials 3 NDRF, 4 ODRAF and 22 Fire Services personnel have been deployed for the rescue operations at the accident spot.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday took stock of the situation and reviewed the rescue operations at Control Room, SRC, Bhubaneswar.

The CM ordered the provision of free medical treatment to all the injured victims in the BSKY facility hospitals and other private hospitals. Cost of medical expenses shall be borne by the state, he added.

Collectors, SP and officers of the district administrations of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendujhar have also been asked to supervise the rescue operation.

The Control Room of SRC, Bhubaneswar is operational, officials informed further.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS- Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, I&PR Department Sanjay Kumar Singh, MD, OSDMA Gyan Das are present in the Control room of SRC to monitor the rescue operation.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore after hitting a goods train.

According to Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place at around 7 pm on Friday.”Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches,” Sharma told ANI.