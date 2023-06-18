Odisha train accident death toll rises to 292

The death toll in the 2 June Bahanaga train tragedy rose to 292 after one more passenger succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Sunday.

The deceased passenger identified as Paltu Naskar of Kolkata was hospitalized after he was critically injured in the deadly triple-train crash, the hospital authorities informed on Sunday.

Though Naskar was showing signs of improvement at the intensive care unit, his health suddenly got complicated and doctors failed to revive him, they further said.

Currently, the health condition of two more injured in the train crash continues to be critical. They are being subjected to treatment at the central Intensive care unit and neuro-ICU, they added.

Of the 45 injured passengers currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical college hospital, 12 are admitted in ICU while 33 are in the general ward, they added.

The injured persons undergoing treatment are from the States of Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Nepal and Tamil Nadu. Of the injured persons, as many as 19 are from West Bengal.

A fortnight after the horrific train accident, 81 bodies stored in the refrigerated containers at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar are yet to be unidentified.

There are no claimants of three bodies preserved at the temporary mortuary while 78 persons have provided blood samples for DNA sample matching, The confirmatory DNA report sent to Delhi is still awaited.