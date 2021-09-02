Odisha reports 754 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities

In Odisha, 754 people tested positive for the COVID infection on Thursday, further adding to its COVID-19 tally to 10,09,223, a health official said.

438 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 316 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said, adding that the infection rate among children dipped to 14.32 per cent from 17.38 per cent on Wednesday.

The highest number of 261 new cases was reported from Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, followed by Cuttack (110) and Balasore (43). Gajapati and Subarnapur did not report any new cases.

Khurda recorded four more deaths, while Cuttack and Jajpur registered one each, he said, adding that in Odisha’s case the fatality rate of 0.79 per cent was one of the lowest in the country.

Six more patients, including a 104-year-old man from Cuttack, succumbed to the disease, taking the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,028, he said, adding that the single-day spike of six fresh fatalities was the lowest since July.

Odisha has 7,241 active cases, while 9,93,901 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 666 on Wednesday. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state has so far tested over 1.82 crore samples for COVID-19, including 66,688 on Wednesday. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 5.54 per cent, while the daily test positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

A total of 2.22 crore people have been inoculated so far, of whom 54.19 lakh have been fully vaccinated, he added.