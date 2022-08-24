Follow Us:
Odisha reports 296 new Covid cases, two fatalities

Odisha recorded 296 new CovidD-19 cases on Wednesday as against yesterday’s 206 cases while the test positivity rate has dropped below 2 per cent mark, said the Health Department. A total of 44 were children among the new patients.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | August 24, 2022 7:25 pm

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,25,766, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said, adding that Khurda district with 66 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Sundargarh at 44.

The death toll rose to 9,167 as two fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 2,197 active cases in the state, of which 406 are in Sundargarh district and 403 in Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The state’s share in the country’s confirmed virus caseload is 3.08 per cent while the active cases are 13.84 per cent of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09 per cent of the country’s total recovery.

Odisha has so far reported 1.76 per cent of the country’s coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 27 districts of the state while three districts did not report any cases.

