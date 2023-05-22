Odisha records 3-fold rise in marginal farmers getting MSP benefits

There has been 300 per cent increase in the number of marginal farmers in the last four years and 60 per cent increase in the number of small farmers who are selling paddy to the government and getting benefits of Minimum Support Price (MSP), Minister, Food Supplies, Consumer Welfare & Cooperation, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said here on Monday.

In the last four years, 35 per cent more farmers (5 lakh) have registered with the government to sell their surplus paddy. More Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs) and Gram Panchayats have been involved in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

As on date, about 60% of the PDS distribution in the State is carried out by them. No eligible and distressed person is left out of the food security scheme. In order to cover them, the target under the State Food Security Scheme is dynamic, Nayak informed.

Odisha is the first State in the country which has involved WSHGs in paddy procurement operations. About 687 WSHGs are doing paddy procurement in the State. After piloting in Malkangiri district, the rice fortification programme has been extended to all welfare schemes in all 30 districts of the state, he said.

The Department has also started home delivery of ration for the old, infirm and critically-ill patients. Steps have been taken to ensure payment to the farmers of their MSP within 24-48 hours which is one of the fastest in the country.

Highlighting the government initiative, the Minister said Odisha ranked No. 1 state in the country in the State Ranking Index 2021-22, by Department of Food & Public Distribution, Government of India for NFSA implementation.

IIM-Ahmedabad has taken up Odisha’s achievement as a case study and is doing research on methodology Odisha adopted for successful implementation of NFSA and SFSS.

The Food Supply & Consumer Welfare Department has been awarded with Planet Purpose Award 2023 for the project “Village-wise Plot level Analysis of Paddy crop growing areas using Satellite Imagery.”

Odisha is the only State in the Country which utilizes Satellite imagery, the high-end technology for validation of paddy crop growing areas, he said.

Mission from World Food Programme Iraq and Libya visited Odisha to learn tips about the Paddy Procurement and TPDS Automation System functioning in the State. Iraq adopts the PDS Supply Chain Module of Odisha, Nayak added.