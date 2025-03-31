Odisha: Railways to inquire into derailment of Kamakhya Express

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will soon launch a probe to find the causes responsible for the derailment of 12551 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC SF Express near Nergundi Station in Cuttack on Sunday.

One passenger died while eight others sustained injuries in the tragic mishap, which occurred on Sunday at around 11.54 am.

“In a tragic incident today, the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Station, resulting in the unfortunate death of one passenger and leaving eight others injured. The accident occurred early this morning, and immediate rescue operations were launched by local authorities,” informed the ECoR.

The ECoR revealed that the deceased passenger, identified as Suvankar Roy (22), belonged to West Bengal. It further noted that one female passenger suffered grievous injuries while other passengers were being treated for minor injuries.

The Indian Railway authorities have announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased’s next of kin.

Similarly, the Railways will also provide Rs 2 lakh and fifty thousand for the treatment of the grievously injured female passenger.

The passengers who have sustained minor injuries in the tragic mishap will be provided with Rs 50 thousand by the Railways.

“Immediate medical assistance has been provided to the injured passengers, and the necessary compensation has been paid to the victims’ families,” added the ECoR.

The Railways has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.

“Mail Express Trains are running in the Howrah-Visakhapatnam UP Line. Down Line trains are diverted via Barang-Naraj-Kapilas Road instead of the usual Barang-Cuttack-Nergundi route,” informed the ECoR.

Notably, as many as 11 coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Station in the Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section of the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway on Sunday.

Following the tragic mishap, the local administration, officials of ECoR, fire services staff, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) etc. rushed to the spot and immediately initiated the rescue operation.

The stranded passengers were provided with all the necessary facilities like drinking water, food, medical treatment etc by the local administration and the Railways.

The passengers were later sent to their respective destinations through a special train of ECoR.