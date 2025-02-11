Odisha mulls strengthening road safety as accidents snuff out eight lives in a day

Even as separate road accidents attributed to reckless driving snuffed out eight lives in the last 24 hours, the state’s Commerce and Transport Department charted out initiatives and strategic interventions to create a safer and secure transportation network across the state to curb road mishap fatalities.

In a push to enhance road safety and save lives, a high-level review meeting convened on Tuesday evaluated the implementation status of the latest data on road accidents.

Advertisement

The review meeting emphasised on additional focus on critical areas such as black spot rectification, the full-scale implementation of the Intelligent Enforcement Management System (IEMS), and compliance with Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) guidelines, said an official of the Commerce and Transport Department.

Advertisement

Rising road accidents in certain districts, particularly in the mining belt, were flagged as a major concern. Participants emphasised the need for enhanced enforcement strategies, stricter compliance monitoring, and robust emergency response mechanisms.

IIT Madras, the state’s technical partner, presented innovative data-driven approaches, including scientific crash investigations, road safety awareness campaigns, and capacity-building initiatives for enforcement agencies.

The state’s four-pronged approach—engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency care—was reviewed comprehensively. While initiatives such as highway patrolling, road safety awareness drives, and trauma care enhancement were acknowledged for their positive impact, challenges like pending e-challan disposals, inadequate enforcement manpower, and gaps in road engineering safety features were highlighted as requiring immediate resolution.

The government outlined several priority initiatives, including the accelerated rollout of IEMS across additional highway stretches, the deployment of more highway patrolling vehicles, and the establishment of new Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) centres.

Strengthening district-level road safety action plans, creating truck terminals at key locations, enhancing post-accident response mechanisms, and engaging Junior Rakshaks in road safety awareness campaigns were emphasised as focus areas.

An official process is underway to amend the Odisha Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993, following changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Act and Rules. The amendments will include provisions for the cancellation of driving licences for habitual offenders among other measures.

Additionally, the government is working on the two-way integration of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) with e-DAR (electronic Detailed Accident Report) to seamlessly exchange accident data and diligent analysis of the accidents, the officials informed.

Transport Secretary Usha Padhee, participating in the review meeting, emphasised the importance of data-driven decision-making, leveraging technology, and strengthening multi-stakeholder partnerships. She urged all stakeholders to work in close coordination and adopt a time-bound approach to achieve the state’s ambitious target of a 50% reduction in road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030, in line with national and global road safety goals.