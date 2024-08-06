Odisha moves to promote sign language for the hearing impaired

The Odisha Government has entered into an agreement with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD-D) to promote sign language for the hearing impaired.

The promotion of sign language will break communication barriers for the hearing-impaired community, enhance their social inclusivity apart from recognizing sign language as an essential mode of communication.

This governmental initiative aims to create a cadre of 100 proficient sign language interpreters and provide training to 4,000 beneficiaries across special schools for the hearing impaired in Odisha, said an official of the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD).

The need for this project arises from the acute shortage of sign language interpreters in Odisha. This scarcity has posed substantial obstacles for individuals with hearing impairments, hindering their access to essential services, educational opportunities and equitable participation in societal activities. By addressing this gap, the project aims to enhance communication, inclusivity and the overall well-being of the hearing-impaired community in the state, added the official.

The initiative will provide sign language training to around 4000 deaf students, 800 teachers across 55 special schools in Odisha. Training of this nature will facilitate placement opportunities for trained interpreters in various sectors, including healthcare, education, corporate, and government departments.

By honing the sign language skill, it will create ample opportunities for the placement of certified interpreters in the workforce, contributing to the economic empowerment of people with hearing impairments.

This agreement marks a significant step towards empowering the hearing-impaired community in Odisha, fostering an inclusive society and upholding the rights and dignity of individuals with hearing impairments, concluded the official.