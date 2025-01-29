Odisha minister seeks effective implementation of schemes to empower ‘persons with disabilities’

The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of the Odisha government, on Wednesday, organised a two-day review meeting of district social security officers to further streamline the implementation of social security schemes.

The meeting was presided over by Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare, School and Mass Education, Nityananda Gond.

The minister expressed gratitude to the state chief minister for enhancing the monthly pension amounts for beneficiaries aged 80 years and above and persons with 80% or higher disability under the Madhubabu Pension Scheme and National Social Security Program.

The pension amount has been raised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,500. The minister emphasised proper implementation of the scheme and provided guidance to district and block-level officials. The minister also took note of challenges faced by the officials.

Director, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department Niyati Pattnaik welcomed the participants from different districts while Additional Secretary Deepak Routrai gave a vote of thanks.

Among others, Special Secretary Jayashree Tripathy and Additional Secretary Sonia Behera gave presentations on the schemes and programmes of the Department while Sei Santosh Kumar, pradhan additional secretary, co-ordinated the entire meeting experts from various fields also shared their insightful opinions, enhancing the discussions during the meeting.