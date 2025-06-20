Odisha man held for raping 50-year-old yoga teacher

Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Friday on the charge of raping and assaulting a 50-year-old Yoga teacher of a government-run Community Health Center (CHC) in Odisha’s Kendrapara district at knife point, police said.

The accused Dharmendra Mallick (21), a native of Harianka village under Kendrapara Sadar police station jurisdiction committed the crime as he trespassed into the rented house of the victim by breaking the roof door on Wednesday night.

The unsavory episode came to light following the FIR lodged by the victim in police station on Thursday. The victim was forcefully sexually assaulted by the accused at knife point. Later, he beat her up and threatened her of dire consequence if she revealed the matter, according to the FIR lodged in this connection.

Acting on the FIR, the accused was arrested on Friday under sections – 64(2) (M) (rape), 331 (4) (punishment for house trespass) and section- 118 (1) (Grievous hurt by dangerous weapon) of BNS. Both the victim woman and the accused were medically examined by the doctors at district headquarter hospital at Kendrapara. Police are further investigating the case, said the Inspector-In-Charge of Kendrapara Sadar police station, Suvendu Kumar Sahoo.