Odisha logs 221 new Covid-19 cases, reports two deaths

Odisha recorded 221 new Covid-19 cases on Monday as against yesterday’s 257 cases. Khurda district with 58 cases topped the daily Covid-19 tally followed by Sundargarh at 35. The test positivity rate has dropped below two per cent mark, said the Health Department in a statement.

The Covid-19 tally rose to 13,27,150, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said. The death toll rose to 9,174 as two fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 1,994 active cases, of which 374 are in Khurda district and 368 in Sundargarh district, according to the bulletin. The test positivity rate was 1.48 per cent as the cases were detected out of 14,853 samples tested. As many as 31 children were among the new patients.

The state’s share is 2.99 per cent in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.2 per cent of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01 per cent of the country’s total recovery.

Odisha has so far reported 1.74 per cent of the country’s coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 23 districts of the state while seven districts did not report any cases.