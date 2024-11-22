Odisha: Khurda Road division achieves 100 million ton freight loading in just 234 days

The Khurda Road division has achieved the freight loading of 100 Million Tonnes in just 234 days in the current financial year starting from 1 April to November.

Further, the division has become the first division of the Indian Railways to have handled a traffic of 187 Million Tonnes in 234 days (both loading and unloading). During the period from 1 April 2023 to 20 November 2024, the division loaded 100 Million Tonnes of freight and unloaded 87 Million Tonnes.

The division has achieved the milestone four days in advance in comparison to last fiscal. It took 238 days to achieve the same target in the last financial year i.e in 2023-2024. The freight loading of 100 Million Tonnes added revenue of Rs 9,130 crore to the administration, which was 9,001 crores for the last year This could be achieved in spite of various challenges like cyclone, labour issues at sidings, strikes, etc.

The key contributors to this freight milestone include major loadings within the Khurda Road jurisdiction at Talcher, Paradip, Dhamara, major steel plants at Meramandali, Jakhpura, Sukinda, Kerjanga, Iron ore at Nayagarh and various other products from Gopalpur port.

A proper planning and coordination with government sectors and industries at all loading points of the Khurda Road division has contributed greatly for achieving the target. During the financial year 2024-25, Khurda road division has loaded 75 MT of Coal, 4 MT of Raw Materials to Steel Plants, 7 MT Finished Steel, 5 MT of Iron Ore, 3 MT of Fertilizers and 6 MT of other goods like Cement, food grains, mineral oil, etc.