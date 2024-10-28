Odisha Govt to roll out dedicated scheme to preserve temples, mutts for posterity

The Odisha Government has decided to launch a scheme for the conservation, renovation, reconstruction and management of temples and mutts for preserving these places of cultural significance for posterity.

Ahead of rolling out the ambitious scheme, a detailed blueprint of the scheme, ‘Drbalay Yojana’, is being chalked out, Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan said here on Monday.

“The temples, mutts and institutions of cultural importance having issues of conservation and management will be addressed under the yojana. Our government is committed to preserve, conserve and protect shrines and mutts which have rich cultural heritage,” he said on Monday.

Advertisement

Aware of genuine problems being faced by temple managements across the State for its proper conservation, the government is planning to come up with a dedicated scheme to address the issue. The proposed scheme will also address issues related to the effective functioning of religious institutions including their security.

When asked to comment on the previous BJD government’s Augmentation Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme, the minister said the proposed scheme will look after several issues and will not be confined only to temple repairs.

The BJP government is fully committed to preserve and protect the temples and mutts as it will pave the way for enrichment of rich cultural heritage, the minister concluded.