Odisha govt not to grant licence to new liquor shops

As part of its policy to bring about changes in the excise policy, the Odisha government has decided not to grant licence to new liquor shops, Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Thursday.

The state government will come up with a new liquor policy to replace the one that is currently in vogue. The policy will contain the necessary changes to maintain transparency. Focus will be on to stop the flow of illicit liquor. No more liquor shops will be authorized to operate in the State, Harichandan talking to reporters said here today.

Mineral resources apart, the state generates major sources of its annual revenue from sale of liquor.

Excise revenue which has gone up to nearly Rs 7,000 crore annually is steadily increasing with the previous BJD Government granting permission for opening of new liquor shops every year.

Incidentally, the state assembly in the mid-fifties had voted in favour of a complete ban on liquor and passed the Orissa Prohibition Act in 1956. Despite presidential assent, the Act was never allowed to be operational reportedly due to lobbying by influential liquor traders.

Currently 1,163 foreign liquor ‘off’ shops, 702 ‘on’ shops, 19 ‘on’ clubs, 56 beer parlours and 36 military canteens are operating in the state with valid licenses granted by the government.