Odisha Govt moves to promote urban rooftop gardening to compensate loss of green spaces

With the urban areas growing across the State amid the construction of concrete buildings, leading to a reduction in green spaces in cities, the Odisha Government has embarked on a drive to promote rooftop gardening through innovative technologies.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Tuesday launched a project for the promotion of rooftop gardening in the cities, funded under the State Plan Scheme – Innovative Projects for Promotion of Urban Horticulture, being implemented by the Central Horticultural Experiment Station (ICAR-IIHR), Bhubaneswar.

The State Government is encouraging greenery through rooftop and home gardening by educating and training the city dwellers in residential and institutional buildings by promoting innovative technologies for rooftop and home gardening across the five major cities of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Jeypore.

The State Government is making all efforts to increase greenery in cities by promoting parks and plantations. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment has funded the project on Innovative technological interventions for rooftop gardening, peri-urban and urban horticulture for aesthetics, nutrition, and healthy environment in selected cities of Odisha, to be implemented by Central Horticultural Experiment Station (ICAR-IIHR), Bhubaneswar.

The Campaign Vehicle flagged off here will operate across various urban zones of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for over a month-long awareness drive, reaching out to residential communities, educational institutions, Resident Welfare Associations, other city-based organisations, and the general public, said officials.

The objective is to sensitise urban citizens on the importance, techniques, and benefits of rooftop and home gardening and urban horticulture, in alignment with the state’s vision for sustainable urban living and food security, they said.

The vehicle is equipped with audio-visual educational materials in Odia and English, a demonstration of innovative and technical exhibits, distribution of technical pamphlets, and arrangements for organising interaction points for city citizens to discuss and seek expert advice.

The campaign vehicle will follow a pre-planned route covering major localities in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and later to other major cities of Odisha. This campaign will promote rooftop and home gardening, future community engagement events, expert talks, and encourage the city gardeners to participate in annual rooftop gardening competitions in the near future. The Department encourages all citizens, institutions, and community groups to participate actively and contribute to greener cities across Odisha, they concluded.