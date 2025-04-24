Odisha Govt grants in-principle approval for renewable energy projects worth Rs 1191.47 crore

In an attempt to strengthen the State’s sustainable energy infrastructure, the Odisha Government has accorded in-principle approval to renewable energy (RE) projects with a cumulative capacity of 149.97 Megawatt (MW) and an investment of Rs 1191.47 crore, an official of State’s energy department said on Thursday.

The 10th Single Window Committee (SWC) meeting under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022, held yesterday, granted in-principle approval to seven renewable energy (RE) projects.

The approved projects include 2 Wind Power Projects of 95.7 MW, 4 Ground-Based Solar Projects of 53.97 MW, and the first Battery Storage Project of 0.6 MWh (megawatt-hour).

These projects will leverage Odisha’s natural potential for renewable energy generation, emphasising the State’s commitment to achieving its renewable energy goals under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022.

Secretary, Energy Department, Vishal Dev, emphasised the importance of renewable energy in driving sustainable economic growth.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating investments and ensuring the timely implementation of approved projects.

During the meeting, progress on various projects approved in the 9th SWC meeting was also reviewed. Officials from the Energy Department, Water Resources Department, Revenue & DM Department, Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), Orissa Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), Electricity Distribution Companies, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC), and EIC (Electricity) participated in the meeting.

The Government’s proactive policies and streamlined processes through the Single Window Committee of the Energy Department and its Nodal Agency, GRIDCO, continue to attract investments in the renewable energy sector, paving the way for a sustainable and self-reliant Odisha. To date, the SWC has accorded in-principle approval for investment proposals worth Rs 12,387.36 crore for a total capacity of 1,707.56 MW in the RE sector, Energy Secretary Dev claimed.