Odisha govt considering use of AI-based camera to discipline latecomers at offices

In an initiative to crack down on the latecomers and to ensure timely attendance of government servants at offices, the Odisha government is considering the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI based cameras) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based Identity Cards for capturing attendance data of all employees.

It is being planned to start the same on a pilot basis in the Lok Seva Bhavan or the secretariat. Later, the system shall be expanded to all Government Offices across the State, said an official of the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

The state government is attaching utmost importance to punctuality, which is the primary requirement of good governance. Timely attendance in office has been one of the top priorities of the Government. It is expected that all employees of the State Government shall reach their office within the prescribed time. This is applicable to all employees, from the junior-most to the highest Government functionary, added the official.

To minimize late coming to office, all departments are requested to install necessary equipment like biometric attendance systems, wherever not installed already. Wherever such systems have been installed, Departments must ensure it is functional. The biometric data should be linked to the Biometric Attendance System Portal developed by National Informatics Centre and must be analyzed by a designated officer of the Department on a fortnightly basis.