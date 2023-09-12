Odisha Govt approves 9 key industrial projects worth over Rs 1 lakh cr

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the Odisha Government approved nine key industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,01,804.43 crore.

These projects are poised to create employment opportunities for 28,565 people across various sectors.

The diverse spectrum of projects underscores Odisha’s dedication to realizing investment intentions and transforming them into tangible economic benefits. These projects will be strategically located across the state, including Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khordha, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Ganjam, and Koraput districts.

In the Steel sector, the HLCA approved the expansion proposal of JSW Utkal Steel Limited to enhance its planned Integrated Steel Plant capacity from 12 MTPA to 24 MTPA.

With an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, this initiative is expected to generate employment for 12,000 individuals.

Additionally, Jindal Ferrous Limited received the green light for its project to establish a 2.35 MTPA Carbon steel plant in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, with an investment of Rs 3,449 crore and an employment potential of 1,396 people.

MSP Metallics Limited is set to expand its unit by setting up a 1.39 MTPA steel plant, 251 MW CPP, and Railway Siding in Marakuta, Jharsuguda, with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, generating employment for 4,000 individuals.

In the Green Energy Equipment & ESDM sector, Avaada Electro Private Limited’s project to establish a manufacturing facility for ingots, wafers, solar cells, and modules in Haldiapada, Khordha received HLCA’s approval. This transformative project, valued at Rs 11,300 Crore, is expected to create employment opportunities for 4,000 individuals.

In the Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia sector, L&T Energy Green Tech Limited secured HLCA’s approval for its Green Ammonia Plant with an annual capacity of 320,000 MT in Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur, with an investment of Rs 1,030 Crore, generating employment for 1,310 people.

The Chemical sector welcomes Berger Paints India Limited’s initiative to establish a manufacturing unit for Intermediates, Paints and allied products with an annual capacity of 4,10,000 KL/MT in Khordha. This project, with an investment of Rs 1,458.25 crore, is projected to provide employment to 350 individuals.

The Textile and Apparel sector witnesses a significant boost with the approval of Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s project to establish a Polyester products manufacturing unit in Textile park, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, with an investment of Rs 4,377.46 crore and an employment potential of 4,300 individuals.

In the Oil and Gas sector, Petronet LNG Limited’s LNG Terminal with a capacity of 40,00,000 MT in Gopalpur, Ganjam, received HLCA’s endorsement. With an investment of Rs 2,306 crore, this project is expected to create employment opportunities for 660 individuals.

The Cement sector welcomes Toshali Cement Pvt. Ltd’s expansion proposal is to increase the clinker capacity to 1.75 MTPA and Cement grinding capacity to 1.40 MTPA in Ampavalli, Koraput. With an investment of Rs 1,383.72 crore, this initiative is projected to provide employment to 549 individuals.

As these projects gather momentum, Odisha’s economic landscape is set for unparalleled growth, making it the preferred destination for investments and industrial expansion in Eastern India.