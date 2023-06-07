Odisha: Four labourers run over by goods train

At least four labourers were killed and an equal number of others critically injured as a goods train ran over them near Odisha’s Jajpur road railway station.

The deceased and injured are all labourers. They had taken shelter under the stationary goods train as it rained in torrents due to Nor’wester impact. As the goods trains started to move, the workers were crushed under the wheels. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital and are stated to be critical, according to a preliminary report. Details are awaited.

The mishap occurred close on the heels of the horrific triple-train mishap near Bahanaga Bazar railway station claiming 288 human lives.