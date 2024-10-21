Odisha districts kept on alert amid impeding cyclone strike

The cyclonic circulation over the Andaman sea is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by 23 October with the apprehension of Nature’s fury impacting Odisha-West Bengal coast looming large, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

More than the Bengal coast, Odisha is likely to bear the maximum brunt of the cyclonic storm. The cyclone would spend maximum time on the Odisha coast leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall and high speed wind up to 100 km/hour, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The air cyclonic circulation is very likely to intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over east central Bay of Bengal. The system is very likely to reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning. It is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24 October and early morning on 25 October, as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph, said the IMD.

Advertisement

Advising fishermen to return to shore by Monday evening and not to venture into the sea till October 26, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha on October 23. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may also occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 24-25.

It has also issued red warning (take action) of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning has been sounded for isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 24. It also issued an orange warning (get ready to take action) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) along with thunderstorms with lightning for isolated places in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts.

Yellow warning (be aware) of heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning has also been issued for isolated places in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

The IMD maintained that squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence over northwest adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha coast, from October 23 evening. It would gradually increase, becoming gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from October 24 night till October 25 morning.

Meanwhile, the state government has put the district collectors of coastal districts on high alert and directed them to take all possible measures including evacuation of people from vulnerable places. All the government departments have been asked to stay in preparedness to deal with any situation arising during the cyclone-season and make all arrangements including equipment and human resources as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).