Odisha CM Patnaik launches ‘Ama Pokhari’ project for development of urban water bodies

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched ‘Ama Pokhari’ project to rejuvenate all water bodies in the urban areas of the state.

“Under the projects, the development and revival of as many as 2,000 water bodies in 115 urban areas of the state will be done in sustainable and natural manner to provide clean and water and address scarcity,” an official statement read. Addressing an event on Thursday, CM Patnaik said, “Ponds plays an important role in our social and cultural life. It is also related to our health and economy.”

The CM expressed hope that ponds, which have been earmarked for a revamp under the scheme, will become an integral part of urban life.

“Transformation of degraded ponds will improve the quality of life in urban areas and it will be helpful for the development of healthy public spaces for recreation and strengthen the ecological fabric of cuties,” the CM said.