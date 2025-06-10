Odisha CM lists governance achievements ahead of BJP govt’s first anniversary

As the BJP government is inching towards completing its first year in office in the next 48 hours, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday listed the government’s achievements during the period saying. “Odisha is now a model for the whole country in good governance.”

CM Majhi, addressing a presser on Tuesday, claimed that the maiden BJP government in the state has achieved many successes in one year.

Dwelling on multiple programmes initiated by the government towards providing good governance in all fronts, he underlined a slew of transformative reforms and welfare measures, anti-corruption drive, filling up the vacant posts in government sectors aimed at inclusive growth and transparent governance.

Majhi said the one-year-old government is committed to fulfill the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto, saying major promises like increasing MSP for paddy, women empowerment Subhadra scheme, have already been delivered in one year.

There is good governance in all spheres of administration with a clear sense of purpose under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Within a short period, we have been able to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of 4.5 crore of the state and that is why a popular public perception is being felt that it’s a ‘people’s government’.

In the first Cabinet meeting held on 12 June last year, the government moved towards fulfilling four major promises like Subhadra Yojana for women, allocation of additional Rs. 800 crore for paddy procurement, opening of the four gates of the Jagannath temple and creation of a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore for the 12th century revered shrine, he said while listing out several other transformative initiatives undertaken by the government in the last one year.

Stating that the government is adhering to a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, Majhi said it will not spare corrupt government officials, whether IAS officers or grade-4 employees, while citing the instance of the recent arrest of an IAS officer by the anti-graft of State police. “If they commit corruption, they have to go to jail, there is no second option”, he reiterated

Emphasizing the measures taken for people to redress their grievances, he said, “Our government has erased the artificial barrier between the common man and the Government. Now, anyone can take his/her grievances directly to the chief minister and ministers without any hindrance”.

Making a veiled attack on the previous BJD government, he said, “24 years of governance is not needed for public service, a lot can be done in 24 minutes. There has to be will power”.

Speaking on the employment sector, Majhi said around 28,000 vacant posts in the government departments have been filled up in the last one year and 48,000 posts will be filled up by 2026.

He also stated that the government has drawn up a blueprint to provide piped drinking water to 90 percent of the people of the state by 2026.