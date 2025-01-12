Odisha CM flags off high-end premium bus services for Maha Kumbh Mela: 50% fare concession for women devotees

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday virtually flagged off the Special Bus Services for the Maha Kumbh Mela providing 50 per cent fare concession for women passengers.

These premium services, operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), will run from January 12 to February 26, connecting Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur to Ayodhya via Varanasi and Prayagraj, said an official of OSRTC.

These Bus services have commenced today from Puri, Berhampur, Bhawanipatna, and Sambalpur, with 200 devotees beginning their spiritual journey today on the first day of operations to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The special service will continue until February 26, they said.

This initiative is a first-of-its-kind in Odisha, aimed at ensuring convenient and comfortable travel for pilgrims.

“This high-end premium buses symbolise the Odisha Government’s commitment to providing safe, reliable, and comfortable transportation services as well as showcases an aspirational way of modern transformative Odisha. These Buses equipped with state-of-the-art features, this service will enhance the pilgrimage experience for devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela”, Chief Minister Majhi said on the occasion.

Further, the fares for these premium services have been kept affordable to ensure accessibility for all and to promote tourism, with a 50 per cent concession exclusively for women commuters. Passengers can book tickets in advance through the OSRTC website (osrtc.org), the OSRTC mobile app, or by visiting their nearest OSRTC ticket counter. A dedicated 24/7 helpdesk (1800 345 1122) and WhatsApp support (7849052205) are available for assistance. Additionally, OSRTC staff and officials will be stationed in Prayagraj and on board the buses to address passenger needs and ensure seamless operations.

Detailed information about routes, intermediate stoppages, and timings is available on the OSRTC website and official social media handles.

The Odisha Government’s initiative aims to make the spiritual journey to the Maha Kumbh Mela more accessible, comfortable, and memorable. The event was attended by the minister, Commerce and Transport Department, Odisha; Principal Secretary to Govt., Commerce & Transport Department, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, OSRTC; Transport Commissioner; Puri MP; Kalahandi MP; Bramhagiri MLA; Sambalpur MLA; Collectors of Kalahandi, Puri, Ganjam, Sambalpur and other senior officials of the Government.