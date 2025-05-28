Odisha CID nabs two for running online betting racket

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Odisha Police has busted an online gaming betting racket by arresting two key members of a gang for cheating a man from Kalinganagar industrial town to the tune of Rs 1.08 crore.

The victim, who was defrauded by the cyber fraudsters from August 2022 to January 2025 through a fake link shared for an online cricket betting website in Google using IDs (www.dream444.com & another one is www.dream666.com) and lost around Rs 1.08 crore, lodged a complaint on 1 May 2025.

Initially, he started paying small amounts in a digital payment platform from Rs 1000. After being addicted to the game, he started investing large sums under the impression that they would shoot up manifolds. Lured by the trap laid by the scammers, he literally emptied his lifetime savings and transferred Rs 1,08,79,420 to the scammers by digital payment mode. After over two years, the victim realized that he was taken for a ride by scammers.

The modus operandi of scammers was simple. They lured through messages in WhatsApp, Telegram and Social Media Ads promising high returns via a “gaming app”. Users were tricked into sharing UPI credentials and OTPs and transferring huge amounts to current mule accounts.

The accused were found operating fake gaming platforms and phishing websites to steal sensitive banking and personal data for opening mule bank accounts and transferring huge amounts in their accounts.

Based on the digital evidences, the CID arrested Seikh Wasiul Islam (29) and Jyoti Prakash Pallai (36) and booked the duo under relevant sections of Information Technology Act, Prize Chits & Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and OPID (in Financial Establishment) Act. An Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Act Court in Cuttack later remanded them to jail custody.

“The citizens are requested to beware of unsolicited fake gaming applications advertised through WhatsApp/Telegram or any social media sites. We will continue our efforts to trace digital footprints and bring such offenders to justice. Public cooperation is crucial in reporting and preventing such crimes”, the CID officials said.