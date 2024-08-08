Odisha child rights body issues advisory, guidelines for entertainment industry

Amid reports of children getting exploited in the entertainment industry, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has issued an advisory to ensure the safety of adolescents engaged in the commercial entertainment sector.

Any TV/film producer, Jatra party owner requiring a child’s participation must first obtain permission from the Collector of the district where the activity will take place. They must provide the District Magistrate with an undertaking as per the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2017), a list of child participants, parental or guardian consent and the name of the person responsible for the child’s safety and security, stated OSCPCR advisory addressed to Collectors of all districts of the State.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission that there are growing incidences of engaging children and adolescents in the entertainment industry and commercial entertainment activities, especially in television, cinema, Jatras and live theatres posing threat to the protection of rights of those children. In accordance with the existing Acts and Rules, the Commission issued a detailed advisory for the safety and security of children and adolescents engaged in the entertainment sector,” it stated.

Specifying the guidelines for live shows, the OSCPCR said there must be an announcement specifying that all necessary measures are taken to ensure no child was abused, neglected, or exploited during the performance or shooting.

A disclaimer to be displayed at the beginning of films, each episode of TV serials, reality shows, or content on social media platforms, it said.

The District Magistrate may instruct the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to inspect the workplace and issue a permit to the producer, Jatra party, or theatre owner accordingly.

The mandatory provisions include ensuring facilities for the child’s physical and mental health, timely nutritional diet, safe and clean shelter with necessary daily provisions, and compliance with all applicable laws protecting children’s rights to education, care, protection and protection against sexual offences.

No child or adolescent should be cast in a role or situation likely to cause unnecessary mental or physical suffering. Besides, they should be exposed to ridicule, insult, discouragement, harsh comments, or any behavior that could affect their emotional health.

No child or adolescent should be involved in any situation involving indecent or obscene representation, nudity (of themselves or others), or sexual acts, real or simulated. No child should be made to exhibit their body or any part of it in a way that it is seen by others, it added.

In programmes based on sensitive content such as child or adolescent abuse and exploitation, the content should be handled with care and sensitivity. Children/adolescents are made to act should not harm or risk their welfare, the Commission concluded.