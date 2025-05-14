Odisha Cabinet approves 11.25% quota for SEBC students in higher education

In line with National Education Policy (NEP), the Odisha State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, on Wednesday, approved a decision to introduce 11.25% reservation in admission for students belonging to socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) in State Public Universities, State Government and Aided Higher Secondary and Higher Education institutions and government-run educational institutions.

The move aims to promote access, equity, and inclusion, increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio, and enhance opportunities for marginalized and disadvantaged communities in Odisha, said a senior official.

This initiative ensures uniform implementation of reservation in admission for students belonging to ST (22.5%), SC (16.25%), SEВС (11.25%), PwD (5%) & ESM (1%) reservations in all State Public Universities, State Govt and aided Higher Secondary and Higher Education institutions under the School & Mass Education Department (for HSS, Teacher Training & Vocational Courses), Higher Education Department (U.G, P.G, Teacher Education, LL.B., Integrated Law Courses), Odia Language and Literature & Culture Department (Bachelor in Performing Arts Course) and Sports & Youth Services Departments (B.P.Ed. / M.P.Ed. Courses) of the State Government, a statement issued by the Chief Secretary said.

Besides, the state cabinet also approved the joint implementation of MAMATA and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana from April 1, 2025. The scheme will be named as MAMATA-PMMVY.

Earlier, beneficiaries used to get Rs.10, 000 for the birth of a girl child under MAMATA Yojana. Now, under MAMATA-PMMVY, they will get Rs.12, 000.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs.10, 000 for the birth of a boy child under MAMATA-PMMVY. Women from PVTG community will be given Rs.12,000 for the birth of a girl child and Rs.10,000 for the birth of a boy for all live births.

Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs), who were earlier getting Rs.200 and Rs.100 respectively as incentive amount, will now get Rs.250 and Rs.150 under MAMATA-PMMVY.

The eligibility criteria of the Government of India’s PMMVY scheme will also be applicable to the MAMATA-PMMVY scheme. In the next five years the expenditure on MAMATA-PMMVY would be about Rs.2, 670 crores, a statement issued by the Chief Secretary concluded.