‘Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh’ tagline of AICC session in Gujarat: Venugopal

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said on Friday that the “Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh” is the tagline of the upcoming All India Conference Committee (AICC) session in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Venugopal, who is also the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation said, “The All India Conference Committee session’s theme is ‘Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh’. This will be the tagline for the upcoming AICC session.”

He said the event is scheduled to take place on April 8-9 at Sabarmati riverbank in Ahmedabad.

“On April 8, the Extended Congress Working Committee will meet at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, both iconic figures born in Gujarat,” he said.

Venugopal informed that the meeting would be attended by CWC members, permanent and special invitees, PCC presidents, CLP leaders, council leaders, CEC members, office bearers of CPP office, former CMs and Deputy CMs. Approximately 169 people will attend on the first day.

“On April 9, the AICC session will take place, with around 1,725 elected AICC members and co-opted members attending, along with MPs, ministers, and other senior leaders,” he said.