NW Frontier ITBP celebrates raising day in Ladakh

The Headquarters North West Frontier (NWF) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Ladakh, celebrated its 17th raising day.

An official spokesman said on Monday that Inspector General NW Frontier, ITBP, Sanjay Gunjyal received the salute from the Parade formed by Ladakh-based units.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Gunjyal extended greetings to all the veterans of the force, Himveers and their families. He also encouraged Himveers to improve the overall performance of Frontiers.

The ITBP personnel were awarded with Director General’s Commendation Roll and Insignias for their achievements.

Trophies including Best Green Battalion Trophy, Best Border Battalion Trophy, and Best Non-Border Battalion Trophy were given to various Battalions under NW Frontier.

On the occasion, a blood donation camp was also organised at Sector Hospital Leh.