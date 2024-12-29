Numerous initiatives being undertaken for qualitative improvement in education: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his

government was taking several initiatives to bring qualitative

improvements in the education sector.

“Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are being constructed in a phased

manner, with a capacity to accommodate at least 1,000 students from

pre-primary to class 12 in each school. Construction of six such

schools has already been commenced in Nagrota Bagwan, Jwalamukhi,

Fatehpur, Palampur and Jai Singhpur assembly constituencies in Kangra

district, along with the Bhoranj constituency in Hamirpur district,”

he said here on Sunday.

Additionally, the state government has approved the architectural

plans for these schools to be set-up at 10 locations, he added.

“The Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will be equipped with modern

facilities such as high-tech smart classrooms, sports grounds, indoor

stadiums, and swimming pools.These schools will significantly improve

the standard of government educational institutions and instill

confidence in rural students to face life’s challenges effectively,”

said the chief minister.

Furthermore, the state government has also notified 100 government

high schools, 200 government senior secondary schools, 48 government

colleges and two government Sanskrit colleges as ‘Centers of

Excellence’ to improve quality education in schools and colleges, he

added.

The chief minister emphasized the government’s efforts to encourage

children to participate in sports to keep them away from drug abuse.

“The government has increased the diet money for students

participating in sports competitions For zonal and district-level

competitions, the amount of diet money has been increased from Rs. 120

to Rs. 400, while for national-level competitions, it has been raised

from Rs. 250 to Rs. 500,” he said, adding that similarly, diet money

for players training in the eight sports hostels of the state has been

increased from Rs. 240 to Rs. 400.

“The modern facilities and focused efforts on education and sports

will significantly enhance the overall learning environment and

opportunities for students across the state,” said Sukhu.