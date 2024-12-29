Numerous initiatives being undertaken for qualitative improvement in education: Himachal CM

Sukhu expresses grief over Dr Singh’s demise
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said hisgovernment was taking several initiatives to bring qualitativeimprovements in the education sector.
“Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are being constructed in a phased
manner, with a capacity to accommodate at least 1,000 students from
pre-primary to class 12 in each school. Construction of six such
schools has already been commenced in Nagrota Bagwan, Jwalamukhi,
Fatehpur, Palampur and Jai Singhpur assembly constituencies in Kangra
district, along with the Bhoranj constituency in Hamirpur district,”
he said here on Sunday.
Additionally, the state government has approved the architectural
plans for these schools to be set-up at 10 locations, he added.
“The Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will be equipped with modern
facilities such as high-tech smart classrooms, sports grounds, indoor
stadiums, and swimming pools.These schools will significantly improve
the standard of government educational institutions and instill
confidence in rural students to face life’s challenges effectively,”
said the chief minister.
Furthermore, the state government has also notified 100 government
high schools, 200 government senior secondary schools, 48 government
colleges and two government Sanskrit colleges as ‘Centers of
Excellence’ to improve quality education in schools and colleges, he
added.
The chief minister emphasized the government’s efforts to encourage
children to participate in sports to keep them away from drug abuse.
“The government has increased the diet money for students
participating in sports competitions For zonal and district-level
competitions, the amount of diet money has been increased from Rs. 120
to Rs. 400, while for national-level competitions, it has been raised
from Rs. 250 to Rs. 500,” he said, adding that similarly, diet money
for players training in the eight sports hostels of the state has been
increased from Rs. 240 to Rs. 400.
“The modern facilities and focused efforts on education and sports
will significantly enhance the overall learning environment and
opportunities for students across the state,” said Sukhu.
