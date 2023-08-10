Nuh has secured second position among 112 aspirational districts across the country in Niti Aayog’s delta rankings based on points awarded on 87 parameters.

However, Nuh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dhirendra Khadgata said the ranking of the district has been at first place under the parameters of agriculture and water resources. The district’s overall score has increased to 30.7 from 26.2.

Khadgata further said the ranking of the district in health and nutrition parameters has been in second place with an increase from 64.9 to 71.3. Due to continuous improvement in the ranking of other departments, the district has bagged an overall second position, he added.

“Nuh district is continuously improving its ranking. Officers and employees of the concerned departments of the district are working hard to make sure that the Nuh district is excluded from the list of backward districts. Today, as a result of the awareness of the citizens and dedicated efforts taken by the district administrative officers, Nuh district has bagged the second position in the delta ranking of Aspirational districts in the country,” Khadgata explained.

The Aspirational Districts Programme is part of the government’s endeavour to raise the standard of living of its citizens and ensure inclusive development for all under the vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

The objective of the Aspirational Districts Programme is to give benefits to the people by making large-scale improvements in health and nutrition, education and agriculture and water resources etc.

Khadgata said the programme focuses on improving the capacity of people to participate fully in a growing economy, ensuring optimum utilization of their potential. Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure are the thrust areas of the programme.

He said this is a remarkable achievement and indicates that the strategies and guidelines provided by the Chief Minister during the meeting held last month have been effective in driving positive change in the district.

“The Aspirational Districts Programme aims to uplift and develop the most socio-economically challenged districts in India, and this progress in the Nuh district is certainly a step in the right direction,” Khadgata added.

The DC said continuous efforts are on to improve the ranking of the district on other parameters of aspirational district as well. He said NITI Aayog had shared a list of 112 aspirational districts across the country, in which about 87 parameters were fixed.

In these, there were many works of other departments including dropout, institutional delivery, irrigation, agriculture, and health that needed to be improved.