NSUI urges education minister to postpone CUET-UG exam in border areas

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to immediately postpone CUET-UG exam for the students appearing at the centres near the border areas amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, security concerns have increased across several border districts, including Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Samba, Amritsar, and Jaisalmer, however, the NTA decided to proceed with the exam in such conditions, the letter read.

Advertisement

The Congress affiliated student organization highlighted key issues such as clarification from the Education and NTA regarding the status of CUET-UG in affected regions and postponement of the exam in conflict-hit districts until normalcy is restored.

Advertisement

Moreover, temporary exam centers should be established within Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, and other affected border zones once the situation improves and issue a round the clock student helpline number for the students and their families.

Speaking on the issue, NSUI National President Varun Choudhary said, ‘’The government expects students from these border areas to travel over 400 kilometers—often to other states—despite ongoing cross-border shelling and travel restrictions. This is not just unreasonable; it puts student lives at risk.”

The NSUI stands in solidarity with students from the border areas and the government must act with urgency, compassion, and accountability, Choudhary added.