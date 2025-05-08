NSUI launches helpline to support students facing exam stress and mental health challenges

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday launched a nationwide helpline to offer support and guidance to students dealing with exam-related stress, emotional pressure, or in need of academic or mental health assistance.

The initiative aims to create a supportive environment for students during the demanding examination period.

The helpline is also intended to assist those facing hostility, discrimination, or emotional distress in their academic institutions.

Students across India can reach out for help through the following numbers: 70731 11100, 99821 11122, 76170 22756, and 91934 91000.

Highlighting the need for such an initiative, the NSUI noted a concerning rise in student suicides and mental health issues, especially among those preparing for competitive examinations.

“If you’re stuck in an area under curfew, or facing hostility, discrimination, or mental distress in your university — you are not alone. Reach out to us. We’re here to listen, support, and stand with you,” the NSUI said in a statement.

Speaking on the launch, NSUI National President Varun Choudhary said, “Every student in this country deserves support – not just in times of success, but also during struggle. Whether it is mental stress, academic challenges, or life guidance – NSUI is by your side. You are not alone. We are a family, and your well-being is our responsibility.”

Choudhary also expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces, saying, “The entire nation stands with our Army. We will give Pakistan a befitting reply for supporting terrorism. Our soldiers are not just fighting terrorism – they will eliminate it. NSUI salutes their courage.”