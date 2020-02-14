Suspended Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan has been slapped with the National Security Act (NSA) over his alleged inflammatory speech at the Aligarh Muslim University during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 12 last year.

Khan was granted bail on Monday but he has not been released from Mathura jail where he is presently lodged.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, Superintendent of Police (Crime), the Aligarh district magistrate has imposed NSA against Khan.

“We got to know on Friday morning that NSA has been slapped on Kafeel and now he will not be coming out of jail soon. This is simply unacceptable. He is being targeted at the behest of the state government,” Khan’s brother Adeel Khan said.

According to reports, a special messenger was sent by the Chief Judicial Magistrate to the jail on February 13 informing them of the NSA. Khan’s family had approached the CJM Court in Aligarh over the delay in his release despite getting bail.

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police had on January 29 arrested Kafeel Khan, a suspended paediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during a protest against CAA in December last year.

An FIR was registered against him under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC on December 13.

After his arrest in Mumbai, Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura.

According to police, this was done as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests on the AMU campus and at the Eidgah grounds in the old city.

Doctor Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician hit the headlines after the death of 60 children in the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017 due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills. Following this, he was suspended.

However, Khan was later given a clean chit in the child deaths case.