NPG holds 73rd meeting to evaluate 8 significant infra projects

The 73rd meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) focused on evaluating 8 significant infrastructure projects, including two from the Ministry of Railways (MoR) and six from the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday.

It said that the meeting was convened in New Delhi on June 21, chaired by the Additional Secretary, DPIIT, Rajeev Singh Thakur.

The first project from the Ministry of Railways pertains to the construction of the 4th broad gauge railway line spanning 160 km from Manmad to Jalgaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik and Jalgaon districts.

The second project from the Ministry of Railways pertains to the construction of the 3rd & 4th broad gauge railway lines spanning 130.5 km from Bhusawal in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra to Burhanpur and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh.

With an estimated investment of INR 2,594 crore, the first project seeks to enhance the section capacity of the existing line, facilitating smoother movement of cargo and passenger trains. It aligns closely with national infrastructure priorities and is crucial for meeting future transportation demands in the region.

The second project, with an estimated cost of INR 3,285 crore, is expected to significantly enhance section capacity, promote regional development, and bolster the Indian Railways’ market share in the logistics sector, thus contributing to economic growth and sustainable transportation solutions for the region.

Both projects are a part of the Energy Mineral Cement Corridor (EMCC) programme of the Ministry of Railways, for providing connectivity to coal, cement, and mineral production areas.

Four projects from NICDC pertain to the development of Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) in Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Hisar in Haryana, and Gaya in Bihar with an estimated investment of INR 8,175 crore.

The projects aim to develop state-of-the-art manufacturing hubs adhering to Industry 4.0 standards, incorporating smart technologies, logistics, residential, and commercial facilities, as well as educational and healthcare services. The IMCs will cater to sectors such as e-mobility, food processing, FMCG, leather, and apparel, among others.

Two projects from NICDC involve the development of the Oravakal Industrial Area in the Kurnool district and Kopparthy Industrial Area in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, with an estimated investment of INR 5,367 crore.

The project aims to create advanced infrastructure to attract industries, strategically locating them near major highways, railway lines, and seaports.

During the meeting, all projects were evaluated for their integrated planning and conformity with the PM GatiShakti principles. Emphasis was placed on the socio-economic benefits, improved connectivity, reduced transit costs, and enhanced efficiency.