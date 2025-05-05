Now, Sonu Nigam faces the music for his outburst linking Kannada and terrorism

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam linking Kannada fans demand for a Kannada song to Pahalgam terrorism is now facing the music from the state film industry for his outburst after the Kannada Film Industry ‘banned’ him.

Launching a full-fledged non-cooperation with Sonu Nigam, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) demanded a public apology after he linked a Kannada language song request to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Karnataka and Kannada activists have even filed an FIR against Sonu Nigam and want his arrest. Today, scores of activists staged a protect in Bengaluru demanding his arrest.

On April 25, at a concert held at East Point College of Engineering in Avalahalli, Sonu Nigam was asked by an audience member to sing in Kannada. The singer, who has performed extensively in Kannada, responded, “The best songs I have sung are in Kannada… I didn’t like it when a boy asked me to sing in Kannada. He was so rudely threatening, ‘Kannada, Kannada.’ This is the reason for the Pahalgam attack.”

This sparked off a huge backlash across Karnataka with pro-Kannada groups charging him with hurting Kannada sentiments.

“It’s not about his talent. He is one of the best India and Kannada have seen,” said Dharma Vish, General Secretary of the Karnataka Film Musicians Association. “But comparing people from a state to terrorists is deeply damaging. His so-called apology on Facebook didn’t seem genuine. The industry has decided on non-cooperation until a real apology is made.”

He felt that the singer could have handled the situation with tact and composure. “Kannadigas truly love him. Some express their love softly, others more aggressively. That must have been what happened. But his reaction was unfortunate,” he said. The Kannada organisations and directors have taken up the issue seriously. “One director has already decided not to have him sing in any of his films.”

“The entire Karnataka state, all regions, will not cooperate with Sonu Nigam. It’s as good as a ban,” said Narasimhalu, President of the Karnataka Film Chamber. “I tried contacting him, but his phone was switched off. He must apologise unconditionally to the people of Karnataka.”

Meanwhile, a local police station has issued a notice to Sonu Nigam to appear before the police within a week in connection with a complaint filed by a Kannada organisation.